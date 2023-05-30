Teens Arrested For Setting Off Fireworks In Movie Theater

Two teens were arrested for setting off fireworks in a Florida movie theater during the weekend.

The theater was evacuated after an explosion was reported Saturday around 5:30 p.m. during a screening of the newly released live-action adaption of “The Little Mermaid,” according to News 4 Jax.

Three male suspects are accused of igniting at least two ground-to-air fireworks inside the Epic Theater in St. Augustine, according to a Facebook post from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects fled the scene before law enforcement responded to reports of the explosion.

No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to the theater. Police investigated the building after the evacuation. (RELATED: ‘Blatant Colorism’: Disney Live-Action Remake Of ‘Lilo And Stitch’ Under Fire Fire For ‘Whitewashing’ Main Character)

“We saw flashing and smoke coming in and then we hear someone yelling ‘go!’ So, we just grabbed our kids and everyone headed out the emergency exit,” Lindsay Emery, a parent who took her two children to see the film, told Action News Jax.

Emery claims she saw the fireworks spark before they exploded, prompting her family to leave the building. She estimated that about 40 people were present in the parking lot before police arrived.

Deputies located two of the three suspects lighting illegal fireworks at 7:20 p.m. near Wildwood Drive and US1 South, according to the Facebook post. Once they were identified, the two suspects were detained and the illegal fireworks seized along with approximately 60 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

After their arrests, the two captured suspects were charged with arson, disorderly conduct, and felony possession of marijuana, per the sheriff’s office.

The third suspect remains unidentified.