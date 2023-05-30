Video Shows Mob Of Teens Viciously Beating Marines On California Beach

A large group of teenagers attacked two off-duty Marines in San Clemente, California over Memorial Day weekend.

Video of the incident shows the mob of teens beating and kicking the pair of Marines while they lie on the ground in the fetal position, covering their heads, until two bystanders appear to break it up.

WATCH:

3 Marines attacked by mob in sleepy San Clemente. This is brutal. More details here.https://t.co/aHs946PlAEpic.twitter.com/DjsRpEaKnh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

In a separate video, one of the victims is seemingly harassed and then punched in the back of the head while walking away from the mob. Upon being hit, the victim retaliates and punches his aggressor back, at which point multiple teens jump him and begin beating him. (RELATED: Mob Brutally Attacks Man In Omar’s District)

Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene and offered medical treatment to the Marines, which they refused, according to The Orange County Register.

The Sheriff’s Department is still looking for the assailants as of Monday, and no arrests have been made, according to Fox11 LA. The investigation is ongoing and the attackers could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery, Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Woodruff told Fox.

San Clemente Police say they’ve increased patrol checks around the San Clemente Pier “for the public’s continued safety,” according to a post from the department’s Instagram account.