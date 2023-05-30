Texas Lawmakers Enter Special Session After School Choice Bill, CRT Ban Fails

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session Monday for the state legislature to consider several bills after school choice legislation and a Critical Race Theory (CRT) ban failed in the regular session.

Hours after the regular session concluded, Abbott called for a legislative session to begin, listing several priorities for the state legislature including requiring armed security at all schools and school sports to be separated on the basis of biological sex. Republican Lt. Gov Dan Patrick called for the session to include the weighing of additional legislation including a school choice bill, a ban on CRT in high education and a bill restricting Drag Queen Story Hour performances. (RELATED: ‘Credibility Crisis’: Texas AG Calls On State’s House Speaker To Resign)

“While the Senate worked hard all session to efficiently conduct the people’s business, many important issues affecting Texans died in the Texas House,” Patrick wrote in a letter to Abbott. “I believe these bills are important for the future of Texas. They will help to significantly reduce property taxes, give parents more choices in their children’s education, secure our border, and ensure our election process is accurate and accountable.”

The special session will last 30 days, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Abbott previously vowed to call a special session if the state legislature failed to pass an expansive school choice bill, according to the Center Square.

The state legislature debated a school choice bill through the regular legislative session; on May 14, Abbott said he would veto the state House’s revised version of school choice legislation unless it was significantly expanded. A more expansive piece of school choice legislation failed to pass the chambers on Saturday.

Patrick asked the special session to weigh a bill that would defund public libraries operated by the state if a Drag Queen Story Hour performance was hosted with kids present. The legislation passed the state Senate in April and was not voted on by the state House.

During the regular session the state legislature passed a bill that would prohibit sexually explicit shows in front of minors, sending the bill to the governor’s desk. The Texas House voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of corruption, bribery, obstruction of justice and several other charges.

