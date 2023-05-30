Sara Haines Says White House Should Do Better Damage Control For Kamala’s ‘Word Salads’

“The View” co-host Sara Haines said Tuesday she struggles to listen to Vice President Kamala Harris’ word salads and argued the administration needs to better handle her.

The hosts were discussing Harris, saying that while she helped President Joe Biden secure the black vote in 2020, racism and sexism might factor in whether voters vote for her and Biden in 2024.

“As someone who has a hard time listening to her do speeches,” Haines said, “she has a tendency – they call it the word salad, I don’t know if she’s going off script, ad-libbing or improving, if that’s the case she needs to change. If it’s the scriptwriter, they need to change the scriptwriter.”

‘The View’ then played a clip in which Harris discussed the passage of time.

“The significance of the passing of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there’s great significance to the passage of time,” Harris said. The hosts then played several other word-salad moments. (RELATED: ‘View’ Hosts Boast About How ‘Woke’ They Are In Dig At DeSantis: ‘I’m Proud Of It’)

“If she’s reading a teleprompter, they need to immediately fix that. You are the vice president of the United States. The administration and president are responsible for protecting her,” Haines said.

“I would add that as a lawyer, you’re generally old when you’re speaking that you speak in threes, because that’s what people remember. So, if you’re going to talk about a car, you talk about the car, the red car, the fast red car,” Hostin said.

Co-host Joy Behar then jumped in, arguing, “Trump is the king of word salad” before the panel shifted their focus to Trump and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.