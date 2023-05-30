Trans Activist Glues Self To Floor During University Protest

Wearing a shirt reading “no more dead trans kids,” a transgender activist glued themselves to the floor at Oxford University Tuesday during a speech that called for men to be prohibited from women’s bathrooms, according to the Guardian.

Dr. Kathleen Stock, a British philosopher who speaks out against the transgender movement, spoke at Oxford University stating that it is not “fair” to women when biological men use their restrooms because it brings threats of violence, according to the Guardian. Nearly 100 trans activists protested ahead of the speech holding signs that read “our existence is not a debate”, “take stock of trans joy” and “trans power,” with one activist going as far as to adhere themselves to the ground. (RELATED: Drag Queen Named ‘Peppermint,’ ACLU Official Helped Organize Youth ‘Trans Prom’ Near US Capitol)

“I don’t blame that protest, it wasn’t traumatic for me,” Stock said after the protestors were removed. “You can disagree reasonably and still be friends.”

Stock was able to continue her speech after police removed the protestor glued to the floor near her chair, the Guardian reported. Stock noted in the continuation of her speech that she did not want people seeking to challenge the transgender movement to be “intimidated” by the protests.

“I’m very ready to have a conversation, but if the Oxford Union had wanted to have this real conversation they would have invited an expert on gender identity or on trans healthcare; instead they invited someone who has no expertise and who just abuses people,” an organizer of the protest against Stock told the outlet.

Video of the police coming to remove the protester who glued themself to the floor during the Kathleen Stock talk at the Oxford Union. The police have just walked the individual out of the building. © The Oxford Student#LGBTQ #KathleenStock #Oxford pic.twitter.com/t0DotzQRr1 — Oliver Whitfield-Miočić (@olivermiocic) May 30, 2023

Stock concluded her speech suggesting that separate spaces, such as gender-neutral bathrooms, be created, rather than permitting biological men to use the women’s bathroom, the Guardian reported.

“We are supposed to care about women,” Stock said, according to the Guardian. “It is a risk of a man saying he is a woman and going into a space and taking advantage of that.”

