Trans Activists Are Scrambling To Change Tactics After Conservative Boycotts Gain Huge Momentum

LGBT activists are shifting their strategy in the wake of boycotts against corporations that have pushed transgender ideology in recent months, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday.

Some customers have called for boycotts against Target after the retail giant offered “tuck-friendly” swimwear for trans people and baby clothes with LGBT themes ahead of Pride month in June. However, activists are encouraging corporations not to concede to the pressure, AP reported. Democratic California Sen. Scott Wiener, a member of the LGBTQ legislative caucus, encouraged corporate heads not to bow to the backlash.

“We need a strategy on how to deal with corporations that are experiencing enormous pressure to throw LGBTQ people under the bus,” Wiener told the outlet.

“We need to send a clear message to corporate America that if you’re our ally — if you are truly our ally — you need to be our ally, not just when it’s easy but also when it’s hard,” he added. (RELATED: Target Loses $9 Billion In Market Value In A Week Following Boycott Over LGBT Merchandise)

Victoria Cobb, president of the conservative organization The Family Foundation of Virginia, took issue with Target’s Pride products for children and criticized the retail giant for selling such merchandise for young customers.

“Target is paying the price for telling kids to be discontent with their bodies, putting ideology ahead of the interests of investors, and creating a hostile store environment for parents with children,” Cobb told AP.

Target removed certain Pride month merchandise from its stores earlier in May, reportedly citing concerns over the safety of its employees following “confrontational behavior” from some customers.

Brian K. Bond, executive director of the pro-LGBT organization PFLAG, argued corporations should continue to support the LGBT community.

“Now’s not the time to back down,” Bond told the outlet. “I think both business and us as citizens need to look within ourselves into new strategies. The old models aren’t necessarily working.”

Bud Light sales have plummeted in recent months after the beer giant partnered with transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate the influencer’s “365 Days of Girlhood” series.

“Most people don’t care about this issue and don’t want to get roped into a conversation,” Beer Business Daily editor and publisher Harry Schuhmacher said earlier in May. “Therefore they’re not going to buy the beer.”

Target and Bud Light combined have reportedly lost $28 billion amid marketing strategies geared towards trans individuals. The Los Angeles Dodgers also sparked anger after inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag group whose members dress up in sexualized religious costumes, to a team pride event June 16. The Dodgers disinvited the group following heavy criticism before reversing their decision days afterward and extending a second invite to the drag group.