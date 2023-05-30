Editorial

Golden Knights Win West Over Dallas Stars, 4-2; Sets Up Las Vegas Vs. South Florida Showdown In NHL Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Clarence Campbell Bowl and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly after defeating the Dallas Stars 6 - 0 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 29, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Vegas vs. South Florida … I am totally game for this!

After absolutely hammering the Dallas Stars for a 6-0 win Monday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, the Vegas Golden Knights are now headed to the NHL Stanley Cup Final to square off against the Florida Panthers — who are a part of the Miami market.

Game 1 will be in Las Vegas, with the puck dropping Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET.

This year’s NHL Stanley Cup Final won’t be special just because of the Vegas vs. South Florida showdown, but because the 2023 edition will guarantee a first ever Stanley Cup champion. Both the Golden Knights and Panthers have had one prior trip to the Final in team history, with Vegas playing for the Cup in 2018 and the Panthers doing so in 1996. Both lost their series.

This is what I’ve been dreaming about since the conference semifinals, and here we are, it actually happened.

As a lot of you guys know, Miami is my beloved city and Vegas is my No. 2, and on top of that, I’m a Florida Panthers fan, so I’m going to have a lot of fun with this Stanley Cup Final — just like I will with my Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. (wink, wink)

Man, it’s crazy … it’s like I said while celebrating in my Heat blog: “It’s South Florida season, and it’s beautiful.” (RELATED: Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3)

But shoutout to Vegas, man. I’m happy to have your sexy city here at the party with us.

Let the best team win!

But I’d prefer another championship t-shirt in my collection. (No hard feelings, Vegas. It’s just business.)

GO CATS!