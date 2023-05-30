Video Shows The Moment New Jersey Driver’s Truck Flipped, Hit Six Cars In Fatal Crash

Footage posted to Facebook on Sunday showed the moment a woman’s truck flipped, causing a fatal multi-car pileup in New Jersey.

Desiree Milow, 36, was behind the wheel of her Chevy Tahoe when it overturned, hitting at least six cars shortly before noon on Sunday, according to HudPost, which shared the footage of her crash on Facebook. The nine-second video shared by the outlet shows the Tahoe plowing through a series of vehicles at the top of the screen, before one crash-lands in the middle of the opposite side of the road.

Once it lands, upside down, it continues to move along the roadway, crashing into another set of vehicles both traveling and parked on the road. It eventually ended up in the middle of the lane, smoldering in the road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Jersey City Police Department located a series of damaged vehicles, as well as Milow’s lifeless body, according to the Facebook post. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while five additional individuals were transported to a local area hospital to be treated for their injuries. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Car Crash And Flip Perfectly Into A Car Wash)

Law enforcement are still investigating the cause of the crash. Milow was a mother of four, and it’s unclear whether she was being chased prior to the crash, News 12 reported.