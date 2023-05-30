View Co-Host Claims Kamala Harris Won The 2020 Election For Biden

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2020 election for President Joe Biden as she sparred with co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin over Harris’ performance.

“I understand why they are boosting her at this point. They want to boost her, because no Democratic nominee can win the general election without the black vote. I mean, that is just a fact,” Hostin said. “When she became the vice-presidential candidate, I have a picture of all the women from the Divine Nine strolling to vote because of her. And so I think that she probably, in many respects, won that election for him and so black voters saved his campaign in 2020, they could also be why he loses it in 2024.” (RELATED: ‘No, No, No’: Whoopi Goldberg Scolds Audience For Booing GOP Gov During Gun Control Discussion)

Griffin commented on Harris’s inability to affect policy while as Vice President, contrasting her to former Vice President Mike Pence in terms of achievements.

“I could off the top of my head list three major accomplishments of Vice President Pence: the U.S.-Mexico agreement, our trade policy… love or hate the COVID response, we all have the vaccine now and that’s a good thing,” Griffin said. “He did get Republicans tax reform… those are things that he accomplished.”

“It’s her time in office that I take a bit of issue with,” Griffin said. “And having worked for a Vice President, you kind of have two jobs: do no harm and try to keep a higher approval rating than your principal. She’s not really been able to do either, and I feel that she hasn’t not broken through on major policy accomplishments. And she will, fairly or unfairly, be the most scrutinized vice president in history because she’s running with the oldest president running for president.”

Hostin injected race into the discussion after Griffin’s comments.

“She’s also a black woman,” Hostin responded.

“But I think you have to be able to fairly critique the Vice President of the United States, without just saying it is the color of their skin or the fact she’s a woman,” Griffin said.

Hostin pressed the issue of race, prompting Griffin to ask Hostin why she felt Harris’ race has something to do with the criticism.

“We’re in the United States of America,” Hostin replied to Griffin, who questioned why she couldn’t have a policy disagreement. “It’s not you. It’s just we’re in the United States of America and black women – and this is not just me saying it. I mean, there have been studies. Black women are considered less articulate. They are considered uglier. They are considered all of these things by this country.”

Biden appointed Harris to oversee the border crisis in March 2021, but since Harris’s appointment the border has seen a surge of illegal immigration. Over 1.4 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021.

Fox News reported that nearly 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

Biden announced his re-election bid April 25 in a video posted to social media, and faces challenges from guru Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary. Vice President Kamala Harris will be retained as Biden’s running mate, per a January 2022 statement by the president to reporters, CNN reported.

