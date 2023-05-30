‘View’ Hosts Boast About How ‘Woke’ They Are In Dig At DeSantis: ‘I’m Proud Of It’

“The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg attacked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida Tuesday over his vow to end “wokeism,” instead championing their own “wokeness.”

“You know what, I’m woke, and I’m proud of it. Okay?” Behar said in response to a clip from DeSantis’s Monday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which came following a spate of lawsuits across the country centered around clandestine social transitions of children in schools. Following passage of that legislation, Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Claims DeSantis Dislikes ‘People Of Color,’ ‘Gay Folks’)

DeSantis also opposed an Advanced Placement course that reportedly contained elements of Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race and which seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. The College Board announced an update to the course following Florida’s Jan. 12 rejection of the initial framework.

DeSantis has criticized companies for making decision based on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. He signed legislation May 2 that prohibited state agencies and local governments from considering ESG when issuing bonds, barred banks from considering “social credit” when making loan decisions and prohibited discrimination on the basis of political, social or religious ideology.

“The policies that they’re proposing through these things could not win at the ballot box in Iowa, they could not win at the ballot box in Florida,” DeSantis said in May 13 remarks at the Feenstra Family Picnic near Sioux City, Iowa. “They are trying to do an end run around our constitutional system and impose a leftist agenda through corporate power.”

“Hey, Ron, being asleep as you are, and have been for quite some time – see, many of us have been awake this whole time,” Goldberg said. “We don’t have any choice. We don’t have choice as women to rest up and be asleep and see things – we don’t have time for that. So you want to fight all of us? You’ll be fighting your own women as well, because they’re not going to take this ridiculousness that you are thrusting – it’s not like they’re voting for this. You are making these decisions for your state.”

“We’re watching you, Ron,” Goldberg concluded.

