Al Pacino’s Reps Confirm Major Life News

Legendary actor Al Pacino is about to become a father again at the age of 82.

Pacino’s representatives confirmed that his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is 8 months pregnant with his child, according to TMZ. Pacino, best known for his epic roles in “The Godfather,” “Insomnia,” and “Heat” has three other children with 2 different women. The baby he’s expecting with Alfallah will be her first child.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, Pacino’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Read the full announcement: https://t.co/ZL7zeJamDQ pic.twitter.com/bDV9sFTapt — People (@people) May 31, 2023

The couple have been dating since April 2022 when they were photographed having dinner together. It was reported that they had been dating for quite some time prior to that but were able to keep their relationship away from the press during the pandemic, according to Page Six.

Pacino has fathered children with Beverly D’Angelo and Jan Tarrant. Alfallah has been romantically linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Disgraced Artist R. Kelly Will Become A Father Again While In Jail)

This news comes weeks after it was announced that fellow legendary actor Robert DeNiro fathered his seventh child at the age of 79 with longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen.