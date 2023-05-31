Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Accomplishes Mind-Blowing Feat Not Seen In An Astounding 105 Years

This is just absolutely incredible — video game-like.

It’s safe to say that Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen loves pitching in front of the home crowd at Chase Field, he once again had an elite performance Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies. In fact, it was such a dominant showing that Gallen pulled off a mind-blowing feat that hasn’t been done in an astounding 105 years

“He’s the first MLB pitcher to have 10+ wins with an ERA and WHIP both under 0.70 over a span of 12 home appearances since Walter Johnson did it from June 12 to September 15, 1917,” according to OptaSTATS.

Over Gallen’s last 12 home appearances, he’s put up a flashy 10-1 record with an absolutely sexy 0.68 ERA and 0.68 WHIP.

Holy cow.

This reminds me of when I play MLB: The Show, where I’m a starting pitcher in my career mode. I admit, I cheat so my stats are grade A and I’m consistently competing for Cy Youngs (and MVPs). The stats that I have in that game are exactly what Zac Gallen is putting up in real life, and that is absolutely incredible to me.

I looked it up, and Gallen still has to deal with a couple more years of arbitration (unless the Diamondbacks cut him a deal), but man … if he keeps this up, he’s about to get so much money. (RELATED: Oakland Athletics’ Attendance Is So Embarrassingly Low That Nobody Cared About A Fan Running Onto The Field)

Keep doing it big, king!