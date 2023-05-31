Dana Perino Reveals Health Scare On Air For The First Time

Fox News’ Dana Perino revealed on air Wednesday that she had a skin cancer scare a few years ago after spotting a mark on her forehead.

“May is skin cancer awareness month, and with the summer season kicking off, remember, the most common form of cancer in America can also be the most preventable,” Perino said.

“I met [my doctor] a few years ago because I was concerned, and I had a little thing here, and the makeup artists were very good and covered it up all the time, but we did have to treat that because we got ahead of it,” Perino continued. (RELATED: ‘Cat’s Got Her Tongue?’: Fox News Anchor Wonders Why Talkative Grand Juror Passed On Invite)

WATCH:

“Exactly,” Perino’s doctor, Dr. Arash Akhavan, said. “So a big part is prevention and another big part is early detection. In your case, we were able to detect things early and take care of it before it became a real issue.”

Akhavan said individuals should check themselves for lesions and then raise concerns with their doctor if they spot one.

There are more than 5 million cases of skin cancer diagnosed each year, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Individuals who detect possible skin cancers earlier have a higher rate of survival.