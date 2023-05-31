Suspect Allegedly Hurls Drug-Filled Fridge Out Window During Police Raid In Germany

Alleged drug house residents reportedly threw a cannabis-filled refrigerator out of a three-story window during a raid near Nuremberg, Germany, in late May.

A public prosecutor signed off on a search warrant after police reported a strong smell of weed reeking through the general vicinity of the residence, according to German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW). Law enforcement inspected the fridge one suspect allegedly hurled out the window during the raid. They uncovered 800 grams of weed, multiple grams of synthetic drugs and “other drug paraphernalia” inside the appliance, DW reported, citing a local police report.

The series of events reportedly took place in the city's Röthenbach district. The raid targeted three male suspects ranging in age from 28-46 years of age, as well as a 34-year-old woman, according to DW.

One of the suspects allegedly threw the fridge out the window as the officers attempted to breach the residence. It landed in the backyard, where police ultimately searched it and uncovered the stash, DW reported.

The 28-year-old male suspect allegedly made an effort to flee the scene, but he was "forcefully apprehended by police," the outlet reported. The other three suspects were arrested at the scene.

The Nuremberg criminal police are handling the investigation, according to DW. “They will interrogate the suspects on suspicion of dealing narcotics,” the report reads.

The German government is currently taking steps to legalize cannabis, according to a separate report from DW.