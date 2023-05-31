JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Denies Epstein Allegations. His Former Colleague Says Otherwise

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that there is no evidence the institution’s CEO Jamie Dimon communicated with anyone about late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, despite legal documents claiming otherwise.

Former JPMorgan Chase executive Jes Staley said in legal documents that he and Dimon discussed Epstein’s accounts with the institution on multiple occasions over the course of many years, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In documents reviewed by the outlet, Staley claims that he discussed Epstein with Dimon in 2006 after Epstein’s initial arrest, and again in 2008 after Epstein pleaded guilty.

Staley stated that he and Dimon discussed whether to keep Epstein as a client until at least 2012, The WSJ reported. During a deposition Friday, Dimon said that he has no recollection of ever discussing Epstein’s accounts.

“There is no evidence that any such communications ever occurred—nothing in the voluminous number of documents reviewed and nothing in the nearly dozen depositions taken, including that of our own CEO,” a spokesperson for the institution told The WSJ. “The one person who claims this to be true is currently accused of horrific acts and dishonesty.”

Staley’s relationship with Epstein is believed to have weathered the latter’s conviction for sexual offenses against children. More than 1,000 emails were exchanged between the two from 2008 to 2012, many of them featuring cryptic commentary about Disney characters. (RELATED: JPMorgan Demands $80 Million From Epstein-Linked Exec)

The more recent statements from Staley were part of the discovery process of an ongoing case against JPMorgan, brought about by Epstein’s accusers. A similar case was recently brought against Deutsche Bank, which agreed to pay $75 million after being accused of financially profiting from Epstein’s child sex trafficking business.