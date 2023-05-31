12-Year-Old Crashes Allegedly Stolen Kia Into Fire Truck: Reports

Law enforcement in Columbus, Ohio, reportedly arrested a 12-year-old and five other teens after the juvenile allegedly smashed a stolen Kia into a fire truck on its way to an emergency Monday.

The 12-year-old crashed the 2021 Kia Sorento into a westbound fire truck as he and the teens traveled south on Clara Ave., the Columbus Dispatch reported. The group of kids had allegedly stopped at a stop sign at around 3 p.m. before accelerating into the intersection and striking the front right corner of the fire truck, which had its lights on and sirens blaring, according to the outlet. The Kia had been speeding at 40 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the collision, WCMH reported, citing a crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The car passengers allegedly vacated the Kia and attempted to flee on foot following the incident, but Columbus police quickly caught and arrested them, the Dispatch reported. The group included a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, according to the outlet. Authorities charged one of the teens with receiving stolen property. (RELATED: Dash Cam Footage Shows 17-Year-Old Driver Crash Into Police Officer, Cruiser After Losing Control Of Car)

Police reportedly discovered four firearms while inspecting the allegedly stolen vehicle. First responders transported the five Kia occupants to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with minor injuries, according to WCMH. Four of them remained there as of Tuesday, KATV reported. Four firemen were also taken to the hospital but have since been released, according to the outlet.

Franklin County Juvenile Court will likely charge all six alleged participants, the Dispatch reported.