Lecco President Paolo Leonardo Di Nunno Hilariously Invades Pitch With Mobility Scooter To Protest Penalty

This is so soccer.

Paolo Leonardo Di Nunno, who is the president of the Italian soccer club Lecco, hilariously invaded the pitch with his mobility scooter to protest a penalty against his team.

Lecco faced off against Pordenone in a Serie C playoff match Saturday, and during the 84′ mark, a penalty was called on the former. Well, Di Nunno — obviously being extremely passionate about his franchise — took matters into his own hands when he drove his mobility scooter on the field and reportedly had a cane with him. He was eventually sent off by officials.

Di Nunno reportedly took his cane and brandished it towards referees while insulting them, and then eventually started yanking them, according to Italy 24 Press News. He’s been banned from soccer until Aug. 14 for his actions.

WATCH:

TEAM PRESIDENT INVADES PITCH TO PROTEST PENALTY 🇮🇹 Wild one in Italian Serie C playoffs where the Lecco president reportedly storms the field to protest a 84’ penalty with a cane, gets sent off, then leaves on mobility scooter. If 🤌 was a person… pic.twitter.com/2VglIuRLvH — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 30, 2023

And this is one of the reasons why I love soccer, ladies and gentlemen — the passion it brings out in fans.

But as you just read and saw, this isn’t just a fan, this is the president of the freakin’ team. It’s incredible. But this is what we expect from a wonderful sport: chaos.

No wonder they call it the beautiful game. (RELATED: Ouch! Oregon’s Greg Solhaug Forced To Exit NCAA Golf Championships After Tee Goes Right Into Foot)

And I’m happy to see America falling in love with it like I am.