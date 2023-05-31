Doctor Mysteriously Disappears After Proposing To Fiancée, Found Dead Days Later

An ER doctor and father of seven from Missouri who disappeared in late May after texting his new fiancee that he’d see her soon was found dead Tuesday.

Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was reported missing May 21 by his employer after he failed to show up to work without giving notice, something he had never done before, according to the New York Post. The uncharacteristic behavior was enough for his colleagues at Mercy Hospital in Cassville to call local law enforcement.

“Dr. Forsyth has never missed a shift without notifying us in the past, so when he failed to arrive for his scheduled shift, and we were unable to reach him, we became concerned and alerted authorities,” his employer said prior to Forsyth’s body being recovered in northwest Arkansas Tuesday.

Tonight at 9: A live update on the case of John Forsyth, who went missing last week. His family addresses facts and rumors in the doctor’s disappearance, including his work in crypto and recent court orders mandating John to pay nearly $20K a month in alimony and child support. pic.twitter.com/oWEHyMp5IW — Lauren Barnas (@laurenbarnastv) May 31, 2023

Forsyth’s brother confirmed in an email to the outlet that his body was recovered, and that he suspects foul play is involved in his death. Police located Forsyth’s Infiniti near the Cassville Aquatic Center entrance at a yard waste site with his passport, wallet, and two phones inside, the outlet noted. An extensive search of the area turned up empty, and it is unclear where his remains were located.

“It doesn’t seem like a person who left with a plan,” his brother told The Associated Press. “Right now, we really don’t have any breaks in the case. I’m confused, and I’m worried. And I don’t like this one bit.” (RELATED: Body Of Athlete Found A Year After He Vanished)

The last person believed to have been in contact with Forsyth is his fiancee, whom he texted after finishing work to say he’d see her “a little bit later.” He then stopped contacting her. Their engagement happened just three days before his disappearance, and several days after finalizing his divorce from his first wife.