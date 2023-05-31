REPORT: New York Knicks Parting Ways With GM Scott Perry Despite Making NBA Playoffs

I am absolutely giddy as a Miami Heat fan.

With the contract of general manager Scott Perry set to expire this summer, the New York Knicks will not extend his deal and plan to part ways with their front office executive, according to Newsday.

This season with the Knicks, Perry worked under both team president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley, with New York making the playoffs before ultimately being eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Perry has been the general manager of the Knicks since the 2017-18 campaign.

Heading into the offseason, New York was already one of the most interesting teams to pay attention to, and now with the franchise looking for a new general manager, it only adds fuel to the fire.

Knicks and GM Scott Perry are parting ways with his contract expiring this summer Newsday has learned https://t.co/YHgp2h8Zwn via @Newsday — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 31, 2023

Now I’m supposed to hate the New York Knicks as a Miami Heat fan (and I generally do when we play each other and I love to see their franchise go through chaos, like now), but I admit, I’m one of those NBA fans who are interested in seeing what the Knicks do every offseason.

Though I have a distaste for the franchise (and, in particular, their fan base), I’m a fan of their brand as well … they are the prestigious orange and blue Knicks after all, so I’m always curious because of that (and the Heat rivalry) to see how they do in the draft, to see how they do in free agency (which is usually a failure every year), heck, I even pay attention to see how they do in the NBA Summer League. And now here we are with a general manager storyline.

So, guilty as charged, I’m intrigued by what’s going on with the Knicks right now, and either way, I win: 1. They’ll either fall flat on their faces in yet another offseason, or 2. They’ll add swag to their team, make them competitive and add fire to the Heat-Knicks rivalry (or at least make them pop like they did in the Carmelo Anthony days). I’m happy either way. (RELATED: Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3)

Those Melo days were something though:

Man, I look forward to another NBA offseason — so much fun (but let’s let the Heat get their rings first).