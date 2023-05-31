‘Not Just A Women’s Rights Issue’: Planned Parenthood Abortion Ad Features Transgender Person

Planned Parenthood released an ad on Wednesday in which a biological woman who identifies as transgender promotes abortion as a “people’s rights” issue rather than a women’s rights issue.

The video features the testimony of a woman named Lucky who identifies as transgender and is undergoing cross-sex medical treatment through Planned Parenthood. Lucky describes having an abortion in the early stages of adopting a transgender identity and says abortion is not just a women’s rights issue.

“I tell my abortion story because people need to understand that it’s not just a women’s rights issue, it is a people’s rights issue,” Lucky says in the video. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Leader Says Children Are ‘Sexual Beings’ From Birth: REPORT)

WATCH:



“My abortion was one of the greatest acts of compassion I had ever committed,” Lucky said in the video. “It was an easy decision, and it was a decision that, for the friends I had told I was trans, they were like, ‘Get it. That’s fine. Like, great, you know. That’s your decision. You want to finally begin your life.'”

Planned Parenthood is a major provider of cross-sex hormones and is outspoken in defense of transgender ideology; its spokespeople have promoted the idea that men can get pregnant and have abortions.

It’s not just about abortion. Advocating for abortion goes hand-in-hand with advocating for gender-affirming care and birth control. Access to health care is a right, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/ZDOXJWHLVT — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 28, 2023

“It’s not just about abortion. Advocating for abortion goes hand-in-hand with advocating for gender-affirming care and birth control. Access to health care is a right, no matter what,” Planned Parenthood Action wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

