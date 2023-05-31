‘Single-Minded Racist Thinking’: ‘Outnumbered’ Panel Blasts ‘View’ Co-Host Over ‘White Women’ Comments

Panelists on “Outnumbered” blasted “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin Wednesday over her comments about “white women” who vote Republican, with one calling it “racist thinking.”

Hostin claimed Tuesday on the ABC panel show that white women vote for Republicans to “protect the patriarchy” and that they “fall in line with what their husbands are doing.”

“There’s no subsequent outrage for that level of single-minded racist thinking,” “Outnumbered” panelist Emily Compagno said. “That’s appalling.” (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Claims Anderson Cooper Tried To ‘Gaslight’ America Over Trump Town Hall)

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany compared Hostin’s comments to rhetoric from genocidal regimes, and noted past attacks on Republicans who are not white.

WATCH:

“It’s a flashback to November 2022, when she said this: I remember a poll just yesterday, that white Republican suburban women are now going to vote for Republicans, it’s almost like roaches voting for Raid,” McEnany said about Hostin’s remarks. When you compare someone to an insect, that’s something most genocidal regimes om planet Earth have done, it is a grotesque thing to do, but there is Sunny Hostin.

“I wonder why this woman has a platform where millions can watch her, cause comments like this are frankly disgusting, they’re unfounded,” McEnany said. “We have seen her go after black Republicans, Latino Republicans. Everyone is fair game in Sunny Hostin’s American as long as you are a Republican or on the GOP, she will attack you with a racist attack, a gender-based attack, doesn’t matter so long as you are a conservative.”

Hostin also attacked former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose parents immigrated to the United States from India, claiming in September that the former governor of South Carolina hid her ethnicity to succeed as a Republican candidate for office.

“And Nikki Haley, the chameleon?” Hostin asked during the show, later asking, “What’s her real name again?”

Panelist Harris Faulkner compared Hostin’s comments to those of Don Lemon, who called Haley “past her prime” in February and was later fired by CNN after a heated exchange with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I wonder if she’ll meet the same fate as Don Lemon,” McEnany said.

