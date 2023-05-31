How To Be An Anti-Racist Firefighter

Seattle firefighters are no longer being tested on how to be plain old firefighters. Now, they’re being tested on how to be anti-racist firefighters, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

An exam to become a department lieutenant typically focuses on firefighting, but Seattle’s exam is based on a list of books such as “How To Be An Antiracist” and “Both Sides of the Fire Lane: Memoirs Of A Transgender Firefighter.”

Nothing prepares you to save people from burning buildings quite like reading memoirs about transgender firefighters.

