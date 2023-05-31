REPORT: Parents Go To Church As Baby Dies In Hot Car

Parents left their infant daughter in the car while attending church in Palm Bay, Florida, only to find her dead from the heat when they returned to the car, according to local outlet News 6.

Palm Bay Police officers responded to Evangelical Mount of Olives Baptist Church on Sunday after the 11-month-old infant was found unresponsive in the car, according to the outlet. Police reported the child was left in the car for three hours and was then transported to the Palm Bay Community Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. (RELATED: ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Scream: Mom Collapses After Learning Her Toddler Died In Hot Car)

“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said, according to News 6.

One study shows that over 1,000 kids have died of heatstroke since 1990, a rate of at least 38 deaths per year, according to KidsandCars. Statistics reveal that 55 percent of all cases happen because parents have unknowingly left their child in the vehicle, and 88 percent of all infants who die in a hot car are three years old or younger.

During a hot day, the car can become hot in the first 10 minutes and the baby’s body overheats five times faster than an adult’s body, according to KidsandCars.

The police said they will not arrest the parents and that an investigation is ongoing, according to News 6.