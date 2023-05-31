REPORT: Soap Opera Star Tyler Christopher Arrested After Alcohol-Related Incident At Airport

“General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher was reportedly arrested Friday after passing out while intoxicated at a Southern California airport.

Burbank Police said the longtime soap opera actor was arrested after airport staff noticed him sleeping on the ground near the American Airlines terminal, according to TMZ. Police reported that Christopher displayed clear signs of intoxication when they arrived to investigate the matter, according to the outlet. The actor was handcuffed and formally charged with public intoxication.

‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Arrested Over Drunken Airport Nap https://t.co/UQKUReJALC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2023

When they attempted to wake him up, Christopher reportedly explained to police that he had missed his flight, according to TMZ. Police arrested in him despite his explanation and noted that Christopher was so drunk that he was unable to care for himself.

Christopher was reportedly cited and then released with a date to appear in court, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested For DUI After Serious Crash On Freeway)

The famous actor has had some similar run-ins with the law in the past. In 2019, he was arrested for passing out drunk in the back of an Uber, and the driver alleged he was so drunk that he had urinated on himself, according to TMZ.