‘That Would Make Me Gleeful’: Sunny Hostin Says She Wants To See Trump ‘In An Orange Jumpsuit’

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday that she wants to see former President Donald Trump “in a orange jumpsuit,” and that it would make her “gleeful.”

Trump surrendered on April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a grand jury indictment against Trump on March 30 in a case centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House. (RELATED: Grassley Says Senior FBI, DOJ Officials ‘Aided And Abetted’ DNC And Hillary Clinton In Pushing ‘Russia Collusion Lie’)

“I think it sends the wrong message to pardon a president who was impeached twice, but was also just flouted the law, especially on January 6th and try to destroy our very democracy,” Sunny Hostin said after the show aired video of President Joe Biden laughing when he was asked if he would consider pardoning Trump.

WATCH:

“They are comparing it to Nixon being pardoned. Nixon resigned. He was like bye, everybody. For me, that felt like accountability,” Hostin continued. “Trump is accountable to no one. He needs to be held to account and I would like to see him in an orange jumpsuit. That would make me gleeful.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said during a Thursday interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” that he would consider pardoning Trump and others who he felt were “victims of weaponization or political targeting.” Trump said he would consider pardoning “a large portion” of those charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol during a May 10 town hall on CNN.

The FBI and Department of Justice have come under fire following accusations that the agencies have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates, parents protesting at school board meetings and were allegedly involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia on May 15 that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.