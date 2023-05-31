White House Responds To Poll That Says Majority Of Americans Think Joe Biden Did ‘Illegal Influence Peddling’

The White House responded Wednesday to a poll which indicated that a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden was “involved with his son in illegal influence peddling.”

The House Oversight Committee released a report on May 10, which alleged that members of the Biden family, including his son Hunter Biden, received $10 million from foreign sources through various LLCs while Joe Biden was vice president.

A Harvard/Harris poll conducted May 17-18 showed that 53% of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in an “illegal influence peddling scheme while he was vice president.” Among party lines, 25% of Democrats believe Biden was involved, compared to 79% of Republicans.

“What do you say to the majority of Americans who say the president is himself corrupt?” New York Post’s Steven Nelson asked White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

“The president has spoken to this. The president has spoken to this, and there’s nothing to these claims,” Kirby responded.

Biden has never publicly addressed the House Oversight’s report.

White House spokesman Ian Sams responded to the committee on May 10, saying Comer “has a history of playing fast and loose with the facts and spreading baseless innuendo while refusing to conduct his so-called ‘investigations’ with legitimacy.”

“He has hidden information from the public to selectively leak and promote his own hand-picked narratives as part of his overall effort to lob personal attacks at the President and his family,” Sams said in a statement, NBC News reported.

The investigation into the Biden family is ongoing, and the next report will likely feature a large part dedicated to Hunter Biden’s alleged ties to foreign prostitutes, Republican Georgia Rep. and committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Can’t Trust The FBI’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI ‘Protecting Joe Biden’ By Withholding Document)

The House Oversight Committee has also repeatedly called on the FBI to produce an FD-1023 document that could potentially tie the president to a “pay-to-play” scheme with a foreign national. Chairman James Comer said Tuesday the committee would take steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to produce the requested document.

Nelson also mentioned to Kirby that there was an IRS whistleblower who has alleged there was a “coverup in the investigation.”

“As for the whistleblowers that you talked about and the document, I believe the FBI has spoken to that,” Kirby responded.

The FBI told the Daily Caller that handing over the document could reveal the identity of the anonymous source who made the allegations against the president.

“The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk. The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’s oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have,” the FBI said in a statement.

“An FD-1023 form is used by FBI agents to record unverified reporting by a confidential human source. Documenting the information does not validate it, establish its credibility, or weigh it against other information verified by the FBI,” the bureau added.