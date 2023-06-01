Suspected Serial Killer Arrested After Creepy Phone Call

Authorities in Texas arrested a suspected serial killer Tuesday after he left a chilling voicemail with the Homicide Division of the Austin Police Department.

Convicted child rapist and murderer Raul Meza Jr., 62, was initially identified as a person of interest in what could be up to 10 cold cases after his roommate, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, was found brutally murdered on May 20, according to KUVE. Authorities conducting a welfare check found Fraga dead in his home, with a puncture wound and belt around his neck, as well as a severed cervical spine.

Court documents revealed that Fraga and Meza were longtime friends, having met after Meza was released from prison in the 1990s, KUVE noted. Meza was allegedly seen driving Fraga’s car after the murder. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Meza, after which he called Austin police with his macabre message.

“My name is Raul Meza, and you’re looking for me,” he reportedly told law enforcement, Austin Police Det. Patrick Reed said during a press conference. During that call, he allegedly confessed to both Fraga’s murder, and the death of 65-year-old Glorida Lofton in 2019.

DNA evidence from Lofton’s case was checked, and revealed links to Meza. Meza further confessed to killing a woman shortly after he was released from prison or jail in the 2010s. Using the context of his modus operandi, police have linked Mesa to up to 10 cases dating back to 1996. Police also noted that the number of cases could increase, as his rap sheet goes back to at least 1975, the New York Post reported.

Meza was first arrested for aggravated robbery in Austin, and sentenced to 20 years. He only served five. While on parole, he was charged with raping and murdering eight-year-old Kendra Page and dumping her body in an elementary school dumpster. He received a 46 year sentence, but served only 11 years due to “good behavior.”

He then spent years in and out of jails before moving into a home next door to Lofton. “Here’s a serial killer that justice was not served. It was a travesty of justice,” Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills said of the situation. Mills was one of the lead detectives on the 1982 case against Meza. (RELATED: ‘Nauseous, Shocked’: Suspected UC, Davis, Serial Killer’s Former Friends Speak Out)

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brendon Filla described Meza as “the worst of the worst.” While he was being arrested, Meza apparently told law enforcement that he was “ready and prepared to kill again, and that he was looking forward to it.”

Meza is currently being held on four charges, including capital murder, felony for unauthorized use of a vehicle and two more first-degree felonies.