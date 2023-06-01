‘Are You Blind?’: DeSantis Shuts Down Reporter Asking If He’s ‘Taking Questions From Voters’

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis snapped at an Associated Press reporter who asked him why he wasn’t “taking questions from voters” in New Hampshire on Thursday.

The AP’s Steve Peoples said he asked DeSantis: “Why he hasn’t taken any questions from voters so far.”

“People are coming up to me, talking to me. What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about,” DeSantis reportedly said.

An account not affiliated with DeSantis’ campaign but retweeted by DeSantis’ rapid response director Christina Pushaw shows a picture of DeSantis smiling with a voter. The picture is captioned: “the exact moment an AP reporter asked DeSantis why he isn’t talking to voters.”

DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin also claimed DeSantis was actively talking to voters when Peoples asked him. (RELATED: DeSantis, Other GOP Candidates Oppose McCarthy’s Debt Limit Deal As Trump Remains Silent)

This @AP reporter asked this question while @RonDeSantis was surrounded by voters in New Hampshire asking him questions and taking pictures. Perfectly illustrative of the modern media shutting their eyes and ears to the truth to push their narrative. https://t.co/izwzps6Sxo — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) June 1, 2023

