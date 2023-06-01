FBI Offering $15,000 Reward For Information About Threats To Nebraska Religious Centers

The Omaha FBI field office is offering a $15,000 reward for information regarding threats to “shoot up” a Nebraska college campus religious center and a church.

Two notes were found at the University of Nebraska Omaha’s St. John Paul Newman Center and Christ Community Church in December 2022, threatening to “shoot up” the venues if the Nebraska legislature passed an abortion ban. The FBI announced an update on the case Thursday, asking the public to help them identify a van that may have been involved, offering a $15,000 reward for information. (RELATED: North Carolina Women’s Center Director Blasts Local Leaders For ‘Silence’ Following Pro-Abortion Vandalism)

“A vehicle of interest, believed to be a 1998 to 2004 tan/silver Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, has been identified by investigators,” the announcement read. An FBI spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “because this is an ongoing investigation, [the FBI] cannot comment further.”

The note was left at the university on Dec. 3, addressed to Newman Center Director Dan Andrews, and signed by Jane’s Revenge, an abortion militia group. A UNO spokesperson told the DCNF that the school did “not have any updated information on the investigation.”

“If our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman Center with our new AR14 rifles,” the note read.

The second note was left at CCC that day and signed by Jane’s Revenge, claiming that any attempts to pass further abortion restrictions would result in the group showing up with “ASR14 rifles” and shooting church members. The FBI requested that anyone with information on these incidents get in touch with the field office, or “the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.”

Nebraska recently passed an abortion law that would ban the procedure after 12 weeks, with limited exceptions. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the state this week, arguing that the ban was unconstitutional since the bill had two subjects and banned abortion and sex-change surgeries for minors.

CCC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

