Former Obama Adviser Claims Democrats Won Debt Limit Battle

A former Obama administration official claimed Thursday that Democrats won the battle over the debt ceiling legislation that passed the House of Representatives Wednesday night.

“You guys were just talking … that there were more Republicans who voted against this — again, this is the thing their own speaker had negotiated — than there were Democrats. You guys had some fun yesterday with words like ‘ephemeral’ and ‘malodorous,’” Steven Rattner said. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Fiscal Win’: Former Trump Official Praises McCarthy Over Debt Ceiling Deal)

The House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act Wednesday night by a 314-117 vote, with 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats opposing the bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the text of the legislation, which increases the debt ceiling through Jan. 1, 2025, taking it past the 2024 presidential election, Sunday evening.

WATCH:

“It is all, I think, an indication that in fact, the White House did get the better end of the deal,” Rattner continued. “They’re not taking a victory lap at the moment, because they don’t want to upset what looks like a pretty positive course in the Senate. But … you’ll see them perhaps do that at some point, because they deserve it.”

Some conservatives criticized the deal, including Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a presidential candidate who called the legislation “totally inadequate,” while Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina said he was considering using a “motion to vacate” to oust McCarthy over the deal. Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is running for president, also declared his opposition to the deal, as did businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“If the Democrats were to be back in power in two years, they can undo as much of this as they want to,” Rattner claimed.

