‘Would Love To Give It A Go’: Harry Kane Wants To Play In The NFL

This would be pretty cool to see.

The NFL has gotten so big internationally that we now see athletes from all across the world suiting up in America’s game (like the countless Australians, for example), but the growing global popularity of the league has hit another new level, and that’s drawing interest from a soccer player in the top flight English Premier League — and not just any soccer player, we’re talking about a superstar here. One of the best players in the world, to be exact.

Harry Kane, who is Tottenham Hotspur’s icon and captain of England’s national team (as well as all-time leading goalscorer), wants to play in the National Football League one day. The 29-year-old said in an interview Wednesday on ‘Good Morning America’ that he’s interested in being a kicker when he hangs up his soccer boots.

“It’s something I want to definitely explore,” said Kane. “I know it will be a lot of hard work. I’m not expecting to just walk up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. But yeah, it’s something I’d love to do. The NFL is something I have been following for about 10 years now, and I love it, so I would love to give it a go.”

.@HKane says he wants to “explore” life as an @NFL kicker after the Premier League: “It’s something I’d love to do.” ⚽️➡️🏈 pic.twitter.com/w1z3EO35SI — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 31, 2023

By the way, here’s a cool NFL UK promo I found while writing this blog (Harry Kane is featured):

I’d love to see Harry Kane in the NFL one day.

What’s interesting is the fact that this isn’t the first time that he’s said it — he originally said so back in 2019.

That being said, it’s certainly possible that we actually see this happen. And with how flashy and iconic he is, I could see him kicking for my Miami Dolphins. (RELATED: REPORT: Lionel Messi On Verge Of Massively Glorious Deal That Would See Him Play For Both Barcelona And Inter Miami)

Make it happen, Stephen Ross (our glorious owner).