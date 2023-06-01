The Left’s Favorite Racist Edited The Most Racist Thing Out Of His Racist Book

The left’s favorite racist, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, edited perhaps the most racist quote out of his book on how to be “antiracist,” according to Twitter user James Lindsay and the latest Kindle version of the text.

Kendi is known for his book “How To Be An Antiracist,” which focuses on racism and Kendi’s proposed actions to combat it.

The “updated” version of Kendi’s book “edits out the most infamous quote about the only remedy to discrimination being discrimination,” Lindsay tweeted May 31. (RELATED: Anti-Racist Professor Claims Republicans Are Party Of ‘White Supremacy’)

The original passage allegedly read: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination,” a screenshot shared by Lindsay shows.

The latest version, which Lindsay said is for individuals who purchased the book via Kindle, reads as follows:

“The only remedy to negative racist discrimination that produces inequity is positive antiracist discrimination that produces equity. The only remedy to past negative racist discrimination that has produced inequity is present positive antiracist discrimination that produces equity. The only remedy to present negative racist discrimination toward inequity is future positive antiracist discrimination toward equity,” according to the latest Kindle version.

Apparently @DrIbram X. Kendi released an “updated” version of How to be an Antiracist that edits out the most infamous quote about the only remedy to discrimination being discrimination. Original in white, updated in black. Lmfao. pic.twitter.com/88DO7xH3Qi — James Lindsay, cowardly saboteur (@ConceptualJames) June 1, 2023

Kendi added a “note on discrimination” in the latest Kindle version, arguing “these three sentences … have been heavily quoted by the conservators of racism to attack me and this book. They strip these sentences of the context and meaning I establish in the paragraphs before and after them.”

Kendi said he made the edits so that it is “harder to distort the meaning of these sentences.”

The Daily Caller contacted Kendi to confirm when the change occurred but did not receive a response at the time of publication.