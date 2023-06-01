Gun Store Owner Says He’s Closing Shop Over Increasing Gun Violence Among Youth

A gun store owner in Georgia is closing the doors of his shop over increasing rates of gun violence among youth, saying he doesn’t want to be inadvertently responsible for the loss of someone’s life.

When Jon Waldman, owner of Georgia Ballistics, opened his gun store in March of 2021, he hoped he could operate a “lock-down” proof business, citing the ability to offer online sales, 11 Alive reported. Waldman, who had previously built customized cars, began to rethink his decision after mass shootings increased nationwide.

So far in 2023, 113 children and 642 teenagers have been killed due to gun violence, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

“The fact that it keeps being kids, after kids after kids, that’s the thing for me,” Waldman explained to the outlet. A father himself, Waldman said having a clear conscience is more important than anything else. “I understand I’m not the one selling the guns that are doing this but there’s a possibility that I could,” he explained.

“I don’t want something that I’ve personally touched, that I’ve helped a client with be used on children,” Waldman explained. “What stops this [gun] from being used against my kid, and that’s the problem I have, you never know the person getting it just because they pass a background check,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Somebody Knows Who Did This’: Police Seek Answers After 6-Year-Old Shot To Death While Playing In Yard)

Waldman attributes much of the problems with gun violence to a lack of proper training and maturity. “I think we have a kid problem with guns, rather than a gun problem with kids,” he stated.

Even so, Waldman told 11 Alive there was no “magic solution” to the problem but argued “both sides” need to come together to address the issue. By closing his shop, Waldman feels he’s doing his small part to help.