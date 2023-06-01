Kim Jong Un Has Ballooned To 300+ Pounds Due To Constant Smoking And Drinking, Spies Allege

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is believed to have put on weight, crossing the 300-pound threshold due to rampant smoking and alcohol use, Reuters reported citing South Korean intelligence.

A South Korean lawmaker said Wednesday that the country’s intelligence services used artificial intelligence to estimate Kim’s weight to be at more than 140 kg, equivalent to about 308 lbs, according to Reuters. He’s also believed to be suffering from a severe sleep disorder, lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum alleged.

North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un is now a 308-pound insomniac in a “vicious cycle” of smoking and boozing 😳 pic.twitter.com/HzCOLYBAkR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 31, 2023

The current dictator of North Korea, who is thought to be 39 years old, has seen his health come under scrutiny due to his family’s history of cardiovascular conditions, and his heavy smoking, the outlet reported. “He appeared tired with clear dark circles around his eyes during his public appearance on May 16, and was estimated to weigh over 140 kilograms according to AI analysis,” Yoo, a member of the intelligence committee in parliament, told reporters during a briefing.

Yoo cited an intelligence report claiming that North Korean officials have been intensely researching insomnia cures for Kim, who is reportedly suffering from a lack of sleep. North Korean state media has reported in the past that Kim is used to working without sleep and often works until 5 a.m. (RELATED: North Korean Health Official Elected To Board Of World Health Organization)

Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, died and ceded power to his son in 2011 following a heart attack. Yoo added that South Korean intelligence agencies are considering the possibility that Kim has slipped into a “vicious cycle” of alcohol and nicotine dependence. They also believe his insomnia is being worsened by the import of foreign cigarettes and snacks for him to consume.