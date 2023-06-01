LSU Football To Wear Air-Conditioned Helmets In 2023 Season

Holy cow, this is so cool.

Playing football in the heat can be brutal, especially if you’re lucky enough to be a player in the South, and in particular if you’re in the state of Louisiana — I can feel the massive humidity now (believe me, I’m in Florida). Like us in the Sunshine State, the hot weather in the Pelican State is no joke.

For powerhouse college football program LSU, they obviously have their home games in Baton Rouge, but speaking of Florida, they also have a game in Orlando on their 2023 schedule, and when you look elsewhere, they have a couple more in Starkville and Oxford (both in Mississippi) — all of these games in September, by the way.

And though that sounds incredibly horrible in terms of heat (and it is), the Tigers have come up with a genius invention to combat it, and it’s so great that LSU might not even sweat despite playing in 98-degree weather.

Created by Louisiana-based Tigeraire, LSU will be wearing air-conditioned helmets for every practice and game throughout the 2023 season. The life-span of the helmets are reportedly five hours before needing to be charged, and overall, the helmets last up to four years, according to sports business guru Joe Pompliano.

Multiple LSU players have already tried on the helmets, and as you can imagine, they were impressed.

WATCH:

LSU now has air-conditioned helmets. The battery-powered system has a 5-hour lifespan before needing to be charged, and it lasts up to 4 years. LSU will wear them for all practices and games this upcoming season. That’s next level 🤯 (h/t @tigeraire)

pic.twitter.com/254ur291la — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 31, 2023

So cool, man. I wish they had stuff like this when I played football.

And speaking of football, have you noticed it’s being talked about more and more with each passing day because we’re getting closer and closer to the season (it starts in September after all, which isn’t that far away)?

I can already feel the vibe in the air, and I’m loving it. (RELATED: Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen Accomplishes Mind-Blowing Feat Not Seen In An Astounding 105 Years)

Football is almost back, baby!