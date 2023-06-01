‘I Can Emancipate Myself’: Man Appears To Expose Himself In Front Of Children As Part Of Museum’s LGBT Exhibit

A male performer at a new LGBT exhibit in the Quebec City Museum of Civilization appeared to expose himself to minors in the audience, according to a video shared by Rebel News.

Footage of the performance was released by Canadian conservative outlet Rebel News on May 26 and appeared to show parents with young children watching the exhibition.

“I am a conscious heir of the show business in which I am a part. It therefore, it is tempting to entertain you. Would you like to be in my skin?,” the performer said in French as tape was wrapped around him, according to a translation of the performance. (RELATED: ‘Not A Suitable Use’: Pentagon Cancels Air Force Base Drag Show Right Before Pride Month)

“I am an empirical machine that absorbs all your violence to turn them into transcendence,” the man added, before speaking about “white skin” and “privilege,” according to the report. (RELATED: Disney+ Special Teaches Kids That ‘Equality Just Doesn’t Make Things Fair’)

“Because a black trans woman preceded my route, I can emancipate myself tonight at the museum,” the performer declared. Shortly after this introduction, two other performers removed his underwear and the tape wrapped around him, leaving him to pose nude inside of a box with see-through glass, according to the video.

The performance marked the launch of the museum’s “love me gender” LGBT exposition which will be up until April 2024, according to the museum’s website. On display at the exposition is the LGBT flag with the added symbols for transgender people and minorities, and artwork with the “black trans lives matter” slogan, the outlet reported.

Models of male and female private parts were available at the exhibit, which also displayed materials relating to transgender procedures and “they/them” pronoun usage, the outlet reported.

An undercover Rebel News reporter asked museum staff about whether the performance was a one-time event. They were told the man would be present on weekends starting in autumn.

The Quebec City Museum of Civilization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.