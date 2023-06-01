‘Laughable’ — MTG Rips Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Use Of SCOTUS Gun Ruling In Effort To Keep Him Out Of Courtroom

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene weighed in on Hunter Biden’s lawyers telling the Department of Justice (DOJ) that if he’s charged with illegally owning a gun they will argue the ban is unconstitutional.

In an exclusive phone interview with the Daily Caller, Greene said the move was “laughable” and said while she supports the legal rights of lawful gun owners, she cannot defend throwing a gun away in a trash can, saying that move is not part of his Second Amendment rights.

The DOJ is investigating, among other things, whether Hunter Biden illegally purchased a firearm in 2018 since he officially responded “no” to a question asking if he is an “unlawful” drug user, according to The New York Times.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the DOJ they will use a Second Amendment Supreme Court ruling as a defense. President Joe Biden has called that ruling “an affront to common sense and the Constitution,” according to The New York Times report published Wednesday.

When the Supreme Court struck down New York state’s concealed carry law in 2022, Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” and said he would “protect Americans from gun violence.”

“Hunter Biden carelessly and dangerously threw a gun away in a trash can. That is not legal, that is not his lawful second amendment rights,” Greene said. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Use Landmark Gun Ruling — That Joe Biden Criticized — To Try To Stay Out Of The Courtroom)

“It’s a big joke and it’s a big hypocrisy for Hunter Biden and their hard left, Second Amendment-hating law firms to use that as an excuse for what he did. He needs to be held accountable. Anybody breaking the law needs to be held accountable,” she added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Says Holding Wray In Contempt Of Congress Is ‘Guaranteed,’ Says Oversight Knows More Than He Thinks)

The investigation into Hunter Biden is supposed to be completed by federal prosecutors shortly.