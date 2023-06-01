Megan Thee Stallion Halts Career To Heal From Traumatic Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion has paused her wildly successful music career in order to properly heal from a traumatic shooting incident and subsequent trial.

The famous artist was shot by rapper Tory Lanez in July of 2020, and a restraining order was issued against him. Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 and is facing the possibility of 22 years in prison. He has not yet been sentenced. Throughout this process, Megan Thee Stallion made new music, performed on stage and attended a number of awards shows.

Now that it’s all over, she says she’s giving herself a break from music, so she can focus on the healing process, according to a recent interview with InStyle.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” Megan told the outlet. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

Megan Thee Stallion explained her need to step away from the spotlight and take pause to process what she has been through. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she said to InStyle.

Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying her newfound down-time by spending more time with her dogs and throwing herself into her workout routine. The famous artist is kicking up her feet and watching her favorite television shows, according to InStyle. (RELATED: Jury Finds Actor Danny Masterson From ‘That 70s Show’ Guilty Of Rape)

D.A. Says Tory Lanez Deserves Longer Sentence For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: ‘Indifference for Human Life’ https://t.co/7xuDf65nqi — billboard (@billboard) May 24, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t set a definitive date for her return to music.