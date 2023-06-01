‘Vulgar Term For A Cat’: Megyn Kelly Drags MLB Player After Apology Over LGBT Pride Tweet

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly on Wednesday criticized an MLB player who issued an apology over a tweet ahead of Pride Month.

The Toronto Blue Jays released a remorseful video on Twitter of Anthony Bass apologizing after facing backlash for urging supporters to boycott companies’ Pride Month campaigns, according to ESPN. Kelly dragged Bass on her podcast Wednesday, taking a veiled shot at his masculinity. (RELATED: Major Children’s Clothing Retailers Poured Money Into LGBT Group That Promotes Secret Gender Transitions For Children)

“A certain — what’s the word — a vulgar term for a cat comes to mind when I see this behavior,” Kelly said on her podcast Wednesday.

Bass’ original Instagram post Monday advocated boycotts of Target and Bud Light. Both companies have combatted controversy for publicly promoting LGBTQ lifestyles by selling Pride Month-themed products.

The baseball player also reposted a video discussing “the biblical reasons Christians should boycott Target” to his Instagram story. He did not provide his own commentary on this clip.

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine. I am truly sorry for that,” Bass said. “I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them, and as of right now I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.”

Bass personally apologized to manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins when he arrived at the ballpark Tuesday. Schneider advised Bass to speak to his entire team about the incident.

Schneider emphasized that Bass’ initial post “doesn’t represent our overall feelings as an organization” and that “individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs.”

Bass, a frequent Twitter user, has since deleted his Twitter account, according to Toronto City News.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to celebrate Pride Month on June 9 when they host the Twins, according to the New York Post. They will distribute 15,000 rainbow flag jerseys during the event.

There are no known plans to discipline Bass at this time.