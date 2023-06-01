REPORT: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Files Epic ‘Himmy Buckets’ Trademark That Will 100% Have Him Rolling In Cash

Take my money, and take it now.

Jimmy Butler has filed an absolutely epic trademark application for “Himmy Buckets” amid the Miami Heat’s outright glorious NBA Finals run, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Made during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Butler’s trademark filing shows plans to launch a brand labeled, you guessed it, Himmy Buckets — and the brand will be marketed in lines of coffee, coffee cups, soda, beer, bottled water and clothing as well, according to Gerben.

The name Himmy Buckets is a nickname that was given to Butler by the internet after they started calling the superstar “him” — like, that boy is so good, he’s him. And this obviously because of Jimmy and my Miami Heat going on an unbelievable run that saw them punch their tickets to their second NBA Finals appearance in four years.

Just to remind you because it’s so fantastic: Jimmy has put up a mesmerizing stat line of 28.5 points-per-game, 7.0 rebounds-per-game and 5.7 assists-per-game. Oh, and add 2.1 steals-per-game to that as well. And doing this to lead the Heat to playoff series victories over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, No. 2 Boston Celtics and No. 5 New York Knicks.

Only the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have the opportunity to become the lowest-seeded champion in league history if they get four wins over the Denver Nuggets — another No. 1 seed.

So cool, man. Jimmy, you already have some sales coming your way from my direction. (RELATED: Projected No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama Puts Up Insane Dunk During Mets 92 Warm Ups That Had Fans Going Crazy)

And you deserve it for this magical, magical time that you’ve provided us South Florida sports fans.

LET’S GO HEAT! (AND CATS!)