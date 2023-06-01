Blue-Haired Man Allegedly Used Fake ‘Duck Hunt’ Pistol To Rob Convenience Store

Police arrested a blue-haired man after he allegedly used a fake gaming pistol to rob a convenience store Tuesday.

The man is accused of robbing a business in South Carolina by using a handheld controller from the 1980s Nintendo video game “Duck Hunt” in the shape of a pistol, according to a press release from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business https://t.co/Qv9x4npKt7 — Live5News (@Live5News) May 31, 2023

The suspect is identified as David Joseph Dalesandro, the press release continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Former NFL Star Robbed Of $1 Million In Jewelry And Personal Items)

The 25-year-old allegedly stole from the York County convenience store at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. He was dressed in a mask and hooded sweatshirt and wore a wig, according to the press release.

Dalesandro allegedly stole $300 from the Kwik Stop after flashing the fake gun to the clerk. The suspect painted the controller black to conceal its original orange color, Vice reported.

Law enforcement found Dalesandro in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested with the fake “Duck Hunt” pistol still in his possession.

“Duck Hunt” was released in North America in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Gamers must use the NES Zapper, the fake pistol with which Dalesandro allegedly threatened the clerk, to shoot animated ducks on screen.