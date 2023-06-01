Raccoon Cuts Drive-Thru Lineup, Politely Asks For Donut

A wild raccoon in Orange City, Florida, cut the line at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru to make a polite request for a donut.

Samantha Guptil recorded the comical scene of a curious raccoon looking for a small treat at a Dunkin’ Donuts, showing their slogan, “America runs on Dunkin,” really refers to everyone.

“What in the world? My dude. He wants some Dunkin’ Donuts,” Guptil said in the video posted in early May. The video went viral on TikTok with over 21.5 million views. (RELATED: A Raccoon Reportedly Attacked Reporters On The White House Lawn)

Guptil and her friend laughed at the hilarious moment, making sure not to hit the raccoon with their car.

Ben Affleck who? Viral video shows raccoon getting a doughnut from Dunkin’ drive-thru. https://t.co/Do4zqGFuJZ pic.twitter.com/AHuLNHitjr — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2023

“What is he doing? Are they gonna give him a donut?” Guptil continued as one of the shop’s employees opened the drive-thru window. “Oh, they’re gonna give him a donut? Oh, my God! Do it. Throw him the donut.”

The video shows the employee leaning toward the raccoon with a frosted donut in hand. The raccoon reaches out and gladly accepts the meal before quickly rushing to the bushes to secure the snack.

“Oh, my God,” Guptil laughs in disbelief at the end of the video.

Many users praised the adorable and funny video, suggesting Dunkin’ Donuts use it in their future ad campaigns, the New York Post reported.