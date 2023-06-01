Ryan Gosling Yells At Critics, And He’s Totally Justified

Superstar actor Ryan Gosling told off critics of the upcoming “Barbie” movie for saying he’s too old to play Ken, according to a GQ interview published Wednesday.

Gosling, along with being an incredible actor, is categorically the most good-looking human who has ever existed. But apparently a bunch of glorified children from the Gen Z generation felt he was just too old to play Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s “Barbie,” the New York Post reported earlier in 2023.

When asked what he thought of these ridiculous criticisms for a cover story in GQ, Gosling responded, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” before clapping back properly. “It is funny,” he noted, “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” (RELATED: Video Appears To Predict The Entire Plot Of ‘Barbie’)

Gosling went on to say the only reason Ken exists is to be Barbie’s boyfriend. “And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

The most handsome human ever was apparently laughing as he replied, which somehow only makes him more attractive? “I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him,'” he added.

Watch the full “Barbie” trailer here, and see it in cinemas July 21.

