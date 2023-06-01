‘That’s A Bad Parent’: Sunny Hostin, Zooey Zephyr Attack Montana Gov Over Restricting Child Sex Changes

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin and Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr of Montana on Thursday attacked Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana for signing legislation that restricts sex change procedures on children.

“They are banning our pasts when they ban art forms or histories, whether it’s individual histories or drag, part of our collective history. They’re banning our present by teaching about us, banning our healthcare, across the gamut,” Zephyr, who made headlines for telling Republican colleagues who backed the bill that they would have “blood on their hands” during debates on the legislation in April, said. (RELATED: Children’s Hospital Gives ‘Health Hero’ Award To Dem Author Of Bill Promoting Child Sex Changes)

The Montana House of Representatives suspended Zephyr from the chamber over the remarks after the transgender lawmaker refused to apologize. Zephyr sued to reverse the suspension, but the courts upheld the legislature’s decision.

“There’s an attempt to other us, create a bogeyman to rally their base,” Zephyr claimed

“Ultimately it will fail for the same reason antigay bills failed in the ’90s. It’s because you’re never far from somebody who is trans, somebody who is LGBTQ, whether it’s in your business, at your home, or in the governor’s mansion in Montana, whose own child is nonbinary,” Zephyr continued.

Gianforte and his son, who identifies as non-binary, met in the governor’s home after the legislation passed the state legislature, CNN reported. Despite his son’s urgings to reject the measure, the Montana governor signed legislation restricting sex change procedures for children on April 28. “That’s a bad parent,” Hostin added.

Other states, including Kentucky, Florida, Texas and Utah, are also restricting sex change procedures on children, while California and Minnesota passed legislation that would turn the states into “sanctuary” states for families seeking medical services related to child gender transitions

