Tim Scott Set To Join ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Said He Doesn’t Understand Racism

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is slated to join “The View” on Monday, weeks after co-host Joy Behar claimed he doesn’t understand racism.

Politico’s Natalie Allison reported Scott will join Monday, citing a campaign aide.

Tim Scott is going on the women’s talkshow The View on Monday, per campaign aide, after host Joy Behar recently claimed he “doesn’t get” racism. Scott has since fundraised off her comments too. — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 1, 2023

Behar lectured Scott and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on racism during the show May 23, saying neither men “understand” what it is. Scott, who announced his run for president May 22, released a campaign video slamming victimhood mentality, saying “Today’s kids are growing up immersed in a culture where everyone’s a victim.”

Behar took aim at Scott’s optimistic outlook and his views on abortion. (RELATED: ‘She Is A Buffoon’: Byron Donalds Responds To Joy Behar After She Says Two Black Men Don’t Understand Racism)

“He doesn’t say he’s pro-choice, exactly, although he did say he would vote for anything they put on the table, the Republicans. So he is not pro-choice,” she said. “And he’s one of these guys, who, you know, like Clarence Thomas, a black Republican, who believes in ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps,’ rather than to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence.”

Scott later spoke out about Behar’s comments, saying her remarks were “offensive and disgusting and dangerous for a very different reason.”

“Here’s what’s dangerous and offensive to me, for every young child in America wanting to think for themselves, draw their own conclusions,” Scott said on the “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” podcast. “What they’re saying to them is, ‘stay in your lane, do not stick your head out because we’re going to tell you how to think because you never learned anything about what you should think.”

“It is literally the dumbest, most offensive thing I’ve ever witnessed on TV to hear these millionaire TV personalities telling me how to live my life as a Black man but more importantly, suggesting to every child, stay in your place, follow my lead or you, too, will reap the same harvest as Tim Scott or Clarence Thomas or any other conservative who dares to think for themselves,” he added.