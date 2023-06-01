‘Time To Invoke The 25th Amendment’: Public Reacts To Biden’s Onstage Tumble

Americans reacted with concern to President Joe Biden falling on stage Thursday, with some calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

The president fell at the conclusion of his remarks at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony, appearing to trip over a sandbag. (RELATED: Biden Falls On Stage During Grad Ceremony)



Twitter users suggested that the fall could be a sign that Biden is not well.

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Founder and Chairman of ACT For America Brigitte Gabriel wrote on Twitter.

It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.https://t.co/uoKRH8XrZP — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 1, 2023

Joe Biden takes a hard fall at U.S. Air Force Academy graduation… I wish we could just let this man retire and spend time with his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/BqbhJp0tRP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 1, 2023

Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well. pic.twitter.com/jpT2EjgyNH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

As much trouble as Biden has standing on his feet without falling in front of the cameras, imagine how many times he has fallen down when the cameras aren’t rolling! https://t.co/2xO0W21Dpf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2023

Others said that mainstream media would not cover the fall as comprehensively as they did for former President Donald Trump.

Trump slid on some ice and it was on a loop on @CNN and @MSNBC for days. CNN didn’t even show this 👇 pic.twitter.com/tTJ3la4Cue — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 1, 2023

This is Joe Biden’s 14th documented fall that won’t get mentioned by corporate media. I remember when Donald Trump slipped a little bit on a ramp, recovered perfectly without actually falling, and corporate media brought in experts to talk about how weak and frail he was. https://t.co/cz5Cnw6ZmH — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 1, 2023

White House Communications Director Ben Labolt said the president was “fine” and attributed the fall to a sandbag.