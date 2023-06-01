Politics

‘Time To Invoke The 25th Amendment’: Public Reacts To Biden’s Onstage Tumble

(Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Diana Glebova White House Correspondent
Americans reacted with concern to President Joe Biden falling on stage Thursday, with some calling for the invocation of the 25th Amendment.

The president fell at the conclusion of his remarks at the Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony, appearing to trip over a sandbag. (RELATED: Biden Falls On Stage During Grad Ceremony)

Twitter users suggested that the fall could be a sign that Biden is not well.

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment,” Founder and Chairman of ACT For America Brigitte Gabriel wrote on Twitter.

Others said that mainstream media would not cover the fall as comprehensively as they did for former President Donald Trump.

White House Communications Director Ben Labolt said the president was “fine” and attributed the fall to a sandbag.