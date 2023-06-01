Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gets Ball Stuck, Throws Glove For Out Against Milwaukee Brewers

Do what ya gotta do.
In the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre, the latter’s outfielder Christian Yelich hit a ground ball that rolled in the direction of Jays’ first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And in routine fashion, Vlad scooped the ball up to throw it over to first base for the out.
However, there was a problem: Guerrero couldn’t get the ball out of his glove.
The baseball ended up getting stuck in the webbing, but in quick fashion, Guerrero used some good ol’ fashioned common sense to get him out of a pickle. With relief pitcher Trevor Richards over at first base, Guerrero threw his glove (with the ball intact) to beat Yelich and get the out.
It was a great play by Guerrero and made comical by Richards’ look of confusion.
WATCH:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. threw his whole glove, stuck ball and all, to get the out. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/caoRlpKQcD
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 1, 2023
Here’s a closer look at that gem:
Glove at first sight. pic.twitter.com/jk6b1vbwjL
— MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2023
I’ve always liked Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and this is only going to add to it.
And it’s funny how I’m over here glorifying common sense, but man … in 32 years of living, I’ve experienced a load of people who don’t have common sense. It’s like that meme that we consistently see on social media: “Common sense isn’t so common.” I’m sure a lot of you can relate. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Do Anything’: Noah Syndergaard Says He Would ‘Give Away My Hypothetical First-Born’ To Be Elite Superstar Again)
And even better for Guerrero, his common sense created a grade-A highlight reel.
Plus, this is so baseball. How can you not love this game?