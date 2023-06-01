‘That’s Not Inspiring’: Trump Responds To Biden’s Tumble

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on President Joe Biden’s fall Thursday at the Air Force Academy.

Biden accidentally fell on stage after tripping over a sandbag while he attended the graduation in Colorado.

Trump expressed concern, according to Fox News’ White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

“He did? He just fell on what state? He actually fell down? I hope he’s not hurt. The whole thing is faaa.. The whole thing is crazy … even if you have to tip toe down the ramp … at the Air Force academy? That’s not inspiring,” the president reportedly said. (RELATED: ‘Time To Invoke The 25th Amendment’: Public Reacts To Biden’s Onstage Tumble)

Trump just now: Q: Biden fell on stage. TRUMP: “He did? He just fell on what state? He actually fell down? I hope he’s not hurt. The whole thing is faaa.. The whole thing is crazy… even if you have to tip toe down the ramp…At the Air Force academy? That’s not inspiring” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 1, 2023

Video footage shows Biden walking happily across the stage to exit when suddenly he trips over the sandbag and falls to the ground. Several secret service members were seen immediately running to aid the president who then proceeded to walk away unassisted.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted the president is “fine” and attributed the fall to the sandbag.