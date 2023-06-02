Adam Silver Says NBA Has Decided On Punishment For Ja Morant, Will Not Announce Until After NBA Finals

Ja Morant’s punishment is in (we just don’t know what it is yet).

Before Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, league Commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league has decided on a punishment for Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant. The point guard was caught on video with a gun for a second time, but the results of the punishment won’t be known until after the Finals. Silver hinted at the NBA finding bombshell information regarding Morant.

“We’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information,” Silver said to the media. “We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series.”

Adam Silver says the NBA already decided on Ja Morant’s suspension, and it’ll be announced after the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/1Xvpe96dfC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 1, 2023

The Grizzlies hit Morant with a suspension from all team activities after a May 13 Instagram Live video showing him flashing a gun started circulating online — the second gun scandal that has rocked Morant in just the past few months.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

You better believe I’m poppin’ my popcorn (both for that punishment and the NBA‘s findings), especially with the new info. What on earth is going on there? (RELATED: REPORT: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Files Epic ‘Himmy Buckets’ Trademark That Will 100% Have Him Rolling In Cash)

Oh, the drama! It spells pure entertainment!