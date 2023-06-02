‘Embodiment Of Evil’: Man Sentenced To Life Over Murder Of Detroit Radio News Anchor

55-year-old Arthur Williamson was officially sentenced in Macomb Circuit Court today in the murder of former @WWJ950 News Anchor Jim Matthews, assault of girlfriend Nichole Guertin & their 2 kids.

Arthur pled no contest to 1st degree premeditated murder over a month ago.

— Ryan H. Marshall (@RyanHMarshall) June 1, 2023