‘Embodiment Of Evil’: Man Sentenced To Life Over Murder Of Detroit Radio News Anchor

Arthur Williamson

A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison on June 1 after brutally murdering a Detroit-area news anchor and assaulting the victim’s family.

When Matthews returned home, Williamson struck him more than two dozen times with a hammer and killed him, WWJ-AM reported. While Guertin was eventually able to flee the scene with her 5-year-old daughter, whom Williamson reportedly tried to rape, Williamson tied up her 10-year-old son and beat him severely with a hammer, The Detroit News reported. (RELATED: Wärtsilä Employee Arrested After Allegedly Bludgeoning Co-Worker To Death With Sledgehammer: Police)
“The only thing that’s amazing is you didn’t kill all of them,” Macomb County Circuit Court Judge James Biernat said at Williamson’s sentencing, calling him the “embodiment of evil,” CBS News reported.
When police responded to the scene after Guertin alerted them to the assault, they found Williamson in the basement of the Hidden Harbor Condominiums where Matthews and his family lived, with self-inflicted wounds from an apparent suicide attempt, The Detroit News reported.
Asked by Biernat whether he had attempted to take his own life after the gruesome assault on Matthews and his family, Williamson replied in the affirmative. Williamson’s admission prompted Biernat to reply, “Try to commit suicide before you do any of this. Take yourself out so you don’t kill people and try to rape 5-year-olds,” the outlet reported.